Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.67). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $84,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at $478,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,797 shares of company stock worth $7,686,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. 61,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,971. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $606.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

