Burst (BURST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,335.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $70,335.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,661,540 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

