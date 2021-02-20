Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,438,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,035,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 83,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

