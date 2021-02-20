Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.