ChainX (PCX) Price Up 72.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ChainX has a market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00020003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

