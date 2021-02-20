CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $5,415.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.88 or 0.00490054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00083932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00078139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.63 or 0.00404336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025513 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

