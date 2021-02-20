Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

