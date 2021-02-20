Dana Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Dana has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years.

DAN stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -445.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

