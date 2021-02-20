Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

