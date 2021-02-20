Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. 855,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

