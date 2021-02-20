Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Down 17.8%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 55,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 529,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.
About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.
