Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Down 17.8%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 55,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 529,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.