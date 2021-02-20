EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 330,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,990. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

