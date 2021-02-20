Evedo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

