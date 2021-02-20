Fmr LLC Buys 16,186,449 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $901,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

