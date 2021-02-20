Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 6,275,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,328. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.