Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys Shares of 245,918 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,291,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,315. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

