Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. 18,958,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.