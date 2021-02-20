Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 2,506 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,304,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

