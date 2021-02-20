Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

