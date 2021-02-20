Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,183.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

