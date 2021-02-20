Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

