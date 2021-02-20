Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.96 billion.

HRL stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.