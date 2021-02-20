Hyman Charles D Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 60,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $194.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

