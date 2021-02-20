IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $44.64 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00779846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.32 or 0.04618216 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

