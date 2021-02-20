Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

