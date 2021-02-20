ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,717.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $281,489.08 and $154,717.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,926,169 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

