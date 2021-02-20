Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,678,028 shares in the company, valued at C$2,126,116.86.

Shares of CVE LMR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,380. The firm has a market cap of C$42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

