iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 224,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $95.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.