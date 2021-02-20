Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 33,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.06. 7,145,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,769. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

