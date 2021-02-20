LEOcoin (LC4) Hits Market Capitalization of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,242.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.13 or 0.03508112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00415786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.51 or 0.01256950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00464394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.00427651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00300088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

