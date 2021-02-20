Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $1.30 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00416172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

