Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 855,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,884. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

