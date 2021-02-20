Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $68.07 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $68.07 million and $14.55 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.00488496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00414903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025938 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars.

