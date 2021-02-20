Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.92. 2,314,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $316.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

