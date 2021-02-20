Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.09. 1,158,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

