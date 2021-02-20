Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MBIN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

