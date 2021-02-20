Metal Price Up 26.5% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Metal has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and $30.36 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.