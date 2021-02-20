Metronome Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,738.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $91,738.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,797,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,463,127 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

