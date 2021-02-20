Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $345.82 or 0.00610776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $139,228.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00485297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00400375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00027773 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,850 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

