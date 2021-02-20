Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 14.7%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s share price fell 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.74. 128,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,332,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

