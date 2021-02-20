NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

