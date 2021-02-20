Old North State Trust LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 660.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

