Old North State Trust LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 135,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $285.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

