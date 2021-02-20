Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $5.93

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Omni has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00010492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $993,523.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00416254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,162 coins and its circulating supply is 562,846 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

