Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Cap of $929,329.92

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $929,329.92 and approximately $6,434.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 397% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 158.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

