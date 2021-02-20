PancakeSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 105.9% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00025691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $587.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.45 or 0.00487149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00083584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00078460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00406303 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,003.12 or 0.79590162 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 190,727,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,940,531 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

