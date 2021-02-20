Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

