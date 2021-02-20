PayPie Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $662.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $662.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.00839058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.52 or 0.04963827 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018567 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

