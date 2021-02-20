Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,600.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,352.94 or 0.99662865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00040856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.54 or 0.00552734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00876856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00131706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,795,762 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.