Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price was down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 32,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,274,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

